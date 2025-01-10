NorthEast United vs Punjab FC LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live In India, USA, UK and AUS?

NorthEast United and Punjab FC will be facing off in their ISL match as the season starts entering towards its final stages. NorthEast United who are currently in the sixth position in the ISL table. With three points today, NorthEast United can go to fourth place in the table. Punjab FC on the other hand are down in eighth position and looking to make improve their standings.

Where will NorthEast United vs Punjab FC ISL 2024-25 match be played?

The ISL 2024-25 match between NorthEast United and Punjab FC will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium.

When will NorthEast United vs Punjab FC ISL 2024-25 match be played?

The ISL 2024-25 match between NorthEast United and Punjab FC will be played on Friday, 10th January at 7:30 PM IST.

How to watch live broadcast of NorthEast United vs Punjab FC ISL 2024-25 match in India?

The live broadcast of the ISL 2024-25 match between NorthEast United and Punjab FC will be available on Sports 18 in India.

How to watch live streaming NorthEast United vs Punjab FC ISL 2024-25 match in India?

The live streaming of the ISL 2024-25 match between NorthEast United and Punjab FC will be available on Jio Cinema in India.

How to watch NorthEast United vs Punjab FC ISL 2024-25 match in the USA?

Fans in the USA can watch the ISL 2024-25 match between NorthEast United and Punjab FC live on OneFootball.

How to watch NorthEast United vs Punjab FC ISL 2024-25 match in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the ISL 2024-25 match between NorthEast United and Punjab FC live on OneFootball.

How to watch NorthEast United vs Punjab FC ISL 2024-25 match in Australia?