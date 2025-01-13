Search icon
Published 13:17 IST, January 13th 2025

Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live In India, USA, UK and Australia?

Here are all of the live streaming details for the ISL match between Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Odisha FC | Image: PTI

Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters will be facing off in their ISL match today as Odisha FC travel to Kochi to take on the Blasters. Both teams are currently in the middle of the ISL table with Odisha FC currently standing in seventh position and Kerala Blasters in ninth. Odisha FC can still make an effort to go into the top four and with a win tonight could push their position on the table.

Where will Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2024-25 match be played?

The ISL 2024-25 match between Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. 

When will Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2024-25 match be played?

The ISL 2024-25 match between Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters will be played on Monday, 13th January at 7:30 PM IST.

How to watch live broadcast of Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2024-25 match in India?

The live broadcast of the ISL 2024-25 match between Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters will be available on Sports 18 in India.

How to watch live streaming Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2024-25 match in India?

The live streaming of the ISL 2024-25 match between Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters will be available on Jio Cinema in India.

How to watch Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2024-25 match in the USA?

Fans in the USA can watch the ISL 2024-25 match between Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters live on OneFootball. 

How to watch Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2024-25 match in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the ISL 2024-25 match between Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters live on OneFootball.

How to watch Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2024-25 match in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch the ISL 2024-25 match between Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters live on OneFootball.

