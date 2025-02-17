Real Madrid To Consider Quitting La Liga Over Jude Bellingham 'Red Card' Controversy

Real Madrid could consider leaving La Liga over the allegations of poor standards of referring in recent times. As per the Sport, Los Blancos believes they are the victim of La Liga's biasedness and the recent incident involving Jude Bellingham further fuelled their demands.

Jude Bellingham Was Brandished A Red card Against Osasuna

Bellingham received the marching order after he reportedly used abusive words towards the referee during the La Liga match against Osasuna. The English midfielder later explained his on-field antics as he made it clear it was a miscommunication. As quoted by the Associated Press he said, 'It is clear that he made a mistake and there was a miscommunication. I want to make sure that the team knows that I wasn’t irresponsible enough to put them in a situation where they were left with 10. But of course, being involved in this situation, it looks like I was.'

Real Madrid Could Shift Their Base From Spain

As per Sport, the Spanish giants could look to shift their base to the Serie A, Ligue 1 or Bundesliga but it won't be as easy as it sounds. The move would require approvals from both FIFA and UEFA thus making it a complicated process. Madrid also lodged a complaint with the Royal Spanish Football Federation after their 1-0 loss against Espanyol, courtesy of a late Carlos Romero goal. Madrid argued that the defender should have been sent off for an earlier foul on Kylian Mbappe .

As per the Spanish Federation's disciplinary code, any player who is guilty of assaulting, abusing or offending any match officials could face a punishment of suspension from 4 to 12 matches.