Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Ends In 1-1 Draw As Barcelona Threats Looms For Madrid Clubs

It was one of the most important games of the La Liga season as city rivals Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid went at it against one another. Real Madrid are currently at the top of the La Liga table with Atletico Madrid right behind them in second. It was a crucial game for both teams as Real were looking to hold on and extend their lead at the top of the table while Atletico Madrid were looking for the top spot. Barcelona who are in third place also lurk behind them and both teams needed the win to stop the Catalans from catching up.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw as now the Barcelona threat looms big for both teams.

Kylian Mbappe Scores In First Madrid Derby

Kylian Mbappé scored in his first capital derby against Atletico Madrid as Real Madrid fought back for a 1-1 draw and kept its slim lead of the Spanish league on Saturday.

Next up for Mbappé and Madrid is a trip to Manchester City on Tuesday for the first leg of their Champions League knockout round playoff.

Julián Álvarez put Atletico ahead from the penalty spot in the 35th minute. Mbappé equalized in the 50th for the hosts, which stayed one point ahead of Atletico in the standings.

Jude Bellingham hit the crossbar with a header as Madrid searched for a second goal. Atletico goalkeeper Jan Olbak made saves to deny Rodrygo, Vinícius Júnior and Mbappé to split the points at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“We knew how to hang in there and had our chances,” Álvarez said. “We are in the fight and will stay in it right to the end.”

Atletico, which spent big last summer to acquire Álvarez and other reinforcements, is trying to add to league titles in 2021 and 2014 under coach Diego Simeone.

Barcelona, in third place, is five points behind Madrid before visiting Sevilla on Sunday.

Mbappé had missed the first Atletico derby of the season, a 1-1 draw in September, because of injury.