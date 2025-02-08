Election Delhi 2025 in association with

Published 23:39 IST, February 8th 2025

Real Madrid Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Streaming: How To Watch La Liga In India, USA, UK and AUS?

Here are all of the live streaming details for the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid | Image: AP

It is a massive match in the La Liga as top placed Real Madrid will take on Atletico Madrid who are in second place. The two teams will be giving their all in what promises to be a heated Madrid Derby. Both teams have been in good form and Real Madrid will be hoping for the three points to further extend their lead on top of the table. Atletico however are in the hunt for the top spot of the La Liga. 

Where Will The Real Madrid Vs Atletico Madrid La Liga Match Take Place?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid and will take place at the Santiago Bernabéu in Spain. 

When Will The Real Madrid Vs Atletico Madrid La Liga Match Take Place?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will take place on Sunday, February 9th at 1:30 AM IST.

How To Watch The Real Madrid Vs Atletico Madrid La Liga Match Live Telecast In India?

Unfortunately the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga match won’t broadcast in India as there is no official broadcast partner for La Liga in the country.

How To Watch The Real Madrid Vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming Of La Liga Match In India?

Fans can watch the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga live streaming in India for free on gxr.world website. 

Also Read: Gabriel Jesus Continues Goalscoring Riot As Arsenal Win 5-1 Against Crystal Palace

How To Watch The Real Madrid Vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming Of La Liga Match In USA?

Fans can watch the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga live streaming in USA on ESPN plus.

How To Watch The Real Madrid Vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming Of La Liga Match In UK?

Fans in UK can watch the live streaming of Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga match on Premier Sports.

How To Watch The Real Madrid Vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming Of La Liga Match In Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid La Liga live streaming on BeIN Sports.

Updated 23:39 IST, February 8th 2025

