Published 18:54 IST, January 12th 2025

Real Madrid Vs Barcelona Live Streaming: How To Watch The Spanish Super Cup Final Live In India, USA, UK and AUS?

Here are all of the live streaming details for the Spanish Super Cup final match between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Barcelona vs Real Madrid | Image: AP

Real Madrid versus Barcelona is the biggest football rivalry, famously known as ‘El Clasico’. The two Spanish giants will be meeting for the second time in a matter of few months as Barcelona and Real Madrid play for the Spanish Super Cup crown. Barcelona and Real Madrid have already met once this season during which Barcelona came out on top after they defeated Real Madrid 4-0 in their La Liga match. As they meet for the second time this season, both teams will be looking to take home the crown. 

Where Will The Real Madrid Vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup Final Match Take Place?

The Spanish Super Cup 2025 match between Real Madrid and Barcelona will take place at the King Abdullah Sports City in Saudi Arabia. 

When Will The Real Madrid Vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup Final Match Take Place?

The Spanish Super Cup 2025 match between Real Madrid and Barcelona will take place on Sunday, January 12th at 12:30 AM IST.

How To Watch The Real Madrid Vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup Final Match Live Telecast In India?

Unfortunately the Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup final match won’t be broadcast in India as there is no official broadcast partner for the Spanish Super Cup 2025 in the country

How To Watch The Real Madrid Vs Barcelona Live Streaming Of Spanish Super Cup Final Match In India?

Fans can watch the Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup final live streaming in India on the FanCode app. 

Also Read: Gabriel Jesus Continues Goalscoring Riot As Arsenal Win 5-1 Against Crystal Palace

How To Watch The Real Madrid Vs Barcelona Live Streaming Of Spanish Super Cup Final Match In USA?

Fans can watch the Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup 2025 final live streaming in USA on Fubo and ESPN+.

How To Watch The Real Madrid Vs Barcelona Live Streaming Of Spanish Super Cup Final Match In UK?

Fans in UK can watch the live streaming of Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup 2025 final match on Movistar Plus.

How To Watch The Real Madrid Vs Barcelona Live Streaming Of Spanish Super Cup Final Match In Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid Spanish Super Cup final live streaming on BeIN Sports.

Updated 18:54 IST, January 12th 2025

