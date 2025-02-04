Union Budget 2025 in association with

Published 23:50 IST, February 4th 2025

Real Madrid's Woes On Defense Compounded By New David Alaba's 'Adductor' Injury

Real Madrid's problems on defense have been compounded by a muscle injury to David Alaba. Alaba has “an adductor injury in his left leg," the club said on Tuesday.

David Alaba | Image: Instagram/@davidalaba

Real Madrid's problems on defense have been compounded by a muscle injury to David Alaba.

Alaba has “an adductor injury in his left leg," the club said on Tuesday.

Spanish media said Alaba was expected to be out for two to three weeks, meaning he is likely to miss key matches against Atletico Madrid in La Liga on Saturday and Manchester City in the Champions League next week.

Alaba returned to action only last month after being sidelined for more than a year because of a knee injury.

His latest injury comes a day after the club said fellow central defender Antonio Rüdiger has a right leg muscle injury that is also expected to keep him sidelined for up to three weeks.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti already can't count on central defender Éder Militão and right back Dani Carvajal because of injuries. Youngster Raúl Asencio is the only central defender fit and available. Ancelotti has been improvising midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni in the middle of the defense.

 

Updated 23:52 IST, February 4th 2025

Manchester City
