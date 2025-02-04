Real Madrid's Woes On Defense Compounded By New David Alaba's 'Adductor' Injury

Real Madrid's problems on defense have been compounded by a muscle injury to David Alaba.

Alaba has “an adductor injury in his left leg," the club said on Tuesday.

Spanish media said Alaba was expected to be out for two to three weeks, meaning he is likely to miss key matches against Atletico Madrid in La Liga on Saturday and Manchester City in the Champions League next week.

Alaba returned to action only last month after being sidelined for more than a year because of a knee injury.

His latest injury comes a day after the club said fellow central defender Antonio Rüdiger has a right leg muscle injury that is also expected to keep him sidelined for up to three weeks.