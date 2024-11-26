Remembering Diego Maradona As Napoli Fans Pay Homage To The Legend On 4th Death Anniversary

Football legend Diego Maradona is known all over the world as the controversial but amazing footballer. Maradona had an illustrious career that included winning the World Cup. He was also involved in the infamous ‘Hand Of God’ as Diego Maradona had punched the ball into the net and the goal was counted. Maradona also had his stint as a coach of the Argentine national team but left after the 2010 FIFA World Cup tournament in South Africa.

Napoli Fans Pay Homage To Diego Maradona On 4th Death Anniversary

Napoli fans and club officials paid tribute to Diego Maradona on the fourth anniversary of his death, flocking to murals of the Argentina great around the city on Monday.

Napoli coach Antonio Conte, captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo and president Aurelio De Laurentiis laid flowers at two of the murals, while fans gathered below the huge mural of Maradona in the Quartieri Spagnoli that acts as an unofficial museum to Maradona.

Fans chanted Maradona’s name and lit smoke in the blue color of the shirt Maradona wore both with Napoli and Argentina.

Maradona died at 60 on Nov. 25, 2020 of a heart attack, two weeks after being released from a hospital in Buenos Aires following brain surgery.

Maradona's Historic Achievements At Napoli

He led Napoli to its first two Serie A titles in 1987 and 1990 and the club’s stadium was renamed Stadio Diego Armando Maradona upon his death.

Napoli won its third Italian league title in 2023 and again leads Serie A this season.

Diego Maradona scored 259 goals for club and country in his 21-year career and was also named as the top player of the 20th century.