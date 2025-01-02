'I Am Very Excited': Ruben Amorim Excited As He Looks Forward To 2025 With 14th Place Manchester United

Manchester United are in a sorts of relegation battle at the moment with the kind of form the team is in. They are currently placed 14th in the English Premier League standings and the signs for the rest of the season are not looking good. United recently signed Ruben Amorim as their new manager after firing Erik ten Hag but under the Amorim administration, the team have continued to perform the same as they did under ten Hag.

Amorim Excited For What 2025 Holds

Despite his team entering 2025 in 14th place in the Premier League, Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is “very excited” about the year ahead.

United’s 2-0 home defeat to Newcastle on Monday saw it suffer five league losses in the same calendar month for the first time since September 1962, and a fourth straight reverse in all competitions means the Red Devils have lost six of their last eight.

But in a message posted on his club’s official X account on New Year’s Eve, Amorim wrote: “I know it will take a lot of hard work from everyone to get there, but I am very excited about where we can go together in 2025.”

Amorim is yet to halt the alarming slide which led to Erik ten Hag’s dismissal in October, and his team is seven points above the drop zone with increasing talk of a relegation fight, including by Amorim himself who has called it “a possibility.”

Ruben Amorim Determined For 3-4-3 System

But the Portuguese says he’s determined to press on with the 3-4-3 system despite the difficulties United’s squad has had in adapting.

“Of course I didn’t choose the players specifically for these positions but that I already knew,” he said. “But I understand they have a lot of difficulties because they spend two years playing one way and then they are playing another.”

Amorim did not have the benefit of a pre-season to implement such a major change to United’s tactical model, and admitted that is having a significant impact.

“I think the players are losing everything, the small things that we try to work on in training,” Amorim said. “After one goal they lose everything because we don’t have the base, we don’t have time to build the base to cope with the difficult moments so it’s really hard in this moment.”

United has the toughest of starts to 2025 when it travels to play league leader Liverpool on Sunday in what is widely considered English soccer’s fiercest rivalry.