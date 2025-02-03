Spanish Striker Alvaro Morata Joins Galatasaray From AC Milan On Loan

Spain striker Alvaro Morata has joined Galatasaray from AC Milan on loan with an option to make the deal permanent, both teams said.

The agreement was announced late Sunday.

Galatasaray said it will pay six million euros ($6.1 million) to Milan to keep Morata on loan until Jan. 20, 2026.

The Turkish side added that the transfer can be made permanent for a fee of eight million euros. Morata will be paid six million euros per season if the purchase option is activated.

The much-traveled Morata — a former Chelsea, Juventus, Real Madrid and Atletico player — scored six goals and delivered two assists in 25 matches across all competitions this season.