Table-toppers Bengaluru FC Seek To Breach Odisha FC’s 'Fortress' In ISL Match

Buoyed by their impressive all-round form, table-toppers Bengaluru FC will hope to breach Odisha FC's 'fortress' when the two sides square off in an Indian Super League (ISL) match at the Kalinga Stadium on Sunday.

Bengaluru FC have been rolling seamlessly ever since their campaign got going. The entire team has been functioning like a well-drilled unit and hence they are gradually taking the home-away factor out of consideration this year, succeeding across venues.

The Blues have won two of their four away matches this season, and it’s only the second time in their history they have achieved this tally in the first four away games.

The Bengaluru side sit at the top, boasting six victories and a couple of draws. The Blues defeated Mohammedan SC 2-1 in their last away outing.

Odisha FC have also momentum swaying in their favour as they are coming into Sunday's match on the back of an impressive 6-0 win over Hyderabad FC, having climbed to sixth in the ISL table with three wins and draws each.

Odisha FC have gradually begun finding their feet after an indifferent start to the season and they can hope for home advantage on Sunday.

The Juggernauts are unbeaten in their last two encounters with Bengaluru FC in the ISL -- one win and one draw. They also have won each of their two previous ISL games against Bengaluru FC at the Kalinga Stadium.

Bengaluru FC have netted multiple goals in each of their last two ISL matches. Their frontline has been boosted by the presence of former India captain Sunil Chhetri, who came off the bench to bag a brace against Mohammedan SC in the last game.

Odisha FC head coach Sergio Lobera stressed on the need of getting on to a positive rhythm and securing wins that can help them seal their fate towards the end of the campaign.

“The first step is the next game. For sure, we know we have six points in play in the coming couple of matches. Getting points is important to get in a good position, which will help us in the final leg of the competition," Lobera said.

Bengaluru FC head coach Gerard Zaragoza understands that good summer acquisitions and a formidable pre-season have been central to their success so far this year.

“We made some really good signings. We worked hard to find the best players for our style. We did a good pre-season. I don’t know if we are contenders or not. The only thing we want is to play games and win them now,” Zaragoza said.