Tottenham Hotspur vs Roma Live Streaming: How To Watch Europa League Match in India, US, UK, & AUS?

Tottenham Hotspur is gearing up to face Roma in the Europa League tonight. The match promises to be an exciting one, especially after Spurs' impressive 4-0 win against Manchester City in their last outing. Ange Postecoglou's side will be looking to build on that momentum and secure a crucial win in the Europa League.

Roma, on the other hand, has been inconsistent in their recent performances. They've suffered losses to Napoli and Bologna, but also managed to hold Union Saint-Gilloise to a 1-1 draw in the Europa League. Tonight's match will be a test of their mettle against a strong Tottenham side.

When will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Roma Europa League match take place?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Roma Europa League match will take place on Friday, November 29, 2024.

Where will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Roma Europa League match take place?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Roma Europa League match will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

At what time Tottenham Hotspur vs Roma Europa League match take place?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Roma Europa League match will begin on 1:30 AM IST.

How to watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Roma Live Telecast of Europa League match in India?

Fans in India can watch the Europa League live on the Sony Sports network.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Roma Live Streaming of Europa League match in India?

Football fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Europa League on Sony LIV.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Roma Live Streaming of Europa League match in the USA?

Soccer fans can watch every single Europa League game—including Tottenham Hotspur vs Roma—on the Paramount Plus streaming service in the US.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Roma Live Streaming of the Europa League match in the UK?

TNT Sports, formerly BT Sport - has the exclusive rights to show every single match of the Europa league on TV and online.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Roma Live Streaming of the Europa League match in Australia?