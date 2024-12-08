Tottenham vs Chelsea LIVE Streaming: How To Watch EPL Live In India, US, UK and Australia?

Two of the biggest clubs in the English Premier League will face off against one another in their match today as Chelsea travel to London to face off against Tottenham Hotspurs. Chelsea have been in good form and are currently sitting in second place in the Premier League table. Tottenham are in a slump and are currently in eleventh. They will be looking for a win after having a loss in their previous game.

Where will Tottenham vs Chelsea Premier League 2024-25 match be played?

The Premier League 2024-25 match between Tottenham and Chelsea will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

When will Tottenham vs Chelsea Premier League 2024-25 match be played?

The Premier League 2024-25 match between Tottenham and Chelsea will be played on Sunday, December 8th at 10:00 PM IST.

How to watch live broadcast of Tottenham vs Chelsea Premier League 2024-25 match in India?

The live broadcast of the Premier League 2024-25 match between Tottenham and Chelsea will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch Tottenham vs Chelsea Live Streaming of Premier League 2024-25 match in India?

The live streaming of the Premier League 2024-25 match between Tottenham and Chelsea will be available on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

Also Read | Liverpool Manager Arne Slot Gives Insight Into Konate's Injury After Win

How to watch Tottenham vs Chelsea Live Streaming of Premier League 2024-25 match in the USA?

Fans in the USA can watch the Premier League 2024-25 match between Tottenham and Chelsea live on NBC, Peacock and USA Network.

How to watch Tottenham vs Chelsea Live Streaming of Premier League 2024-25 match in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the Premier League 2024-25 match between Tottenham and Chelsea live on SkySports and SkyGo app.

How to watch Tottenham vs Chelsea Live Streaming of Premier League 2024-25 match in Australia?