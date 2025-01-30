Wonderkid Xavi Simons Joins German Side Leipzig From Paris Saint Germain On Permanent Deal

Xavi Simons took the world by storm when he emerged as a wonderkid during his days at Barcelona. Following this, he moved to Paris Saint Germain in a massive deal as it was expected he will continue to showcase his magic in Paris. It was not to be so as he did not live up to expectations and was sent to RB Leipzig on loan. Now he has made his move to Leipzig permanent as he will be joining the German side from Paris Saint Germain.

Leipzig Sign Wonderkid Xavi Simons From PSG

Leipzig completed the signing of Netherlands midfielder Xavi Simons from Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday.

He’s contracted to 2027. Neither Leipzig nor PSG disclosed the fee but according to reports the deal has been signed 81 million euros.

“We’ve been working for a long time to make this transfer, which is a great one both in a sporting and financial sense, a reality,” Leipzig managing director for sport Marcel Schafer said. “We’re pleased to have the clarity of knowing that Xavi is now our player – we now hold all the trump cards.”

The 21-year-old Simons has been on loan at Leipzig since 2023 and scored 15 goals in 60 games.

“I’ve always said that I feel extremely at home in Leipzig and that I’m honored by the appreciation shown towards me by the club,” he said. “Over the coming weeks and months, I will be able to freely pursue our joint aims of qualifying for the Champions League for the seventh straight season, and of reaching the (German Cup) final in Berlin – those are the only things that matter right now!”