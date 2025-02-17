F1 75 Live Streaming: How To Watch The Formula 1 Event LIVE In India? Check Timings, Venue & More Details

To commemorate the 75th anniversary of the sport, Formula 1 has organized a showcase where all the ten teams and their it's 20 drivers would be present. The event will take place at the O2, and expect huge guests o turn up at the unprecedented livery reveal. Several junior drivers will make their first appearance with their respective teams, and Lewis Hamilton will appear as a Ferrari driver for the first time. From exciting performances to driver interviews and the livery unveil. Ahead of the event, check out all the details you need to know.

F1 75 Live Live Streaming: Venue, Broadcast, Streaming, Timings & Other Details You Need To Know

When Will The F1 75 Live Take Place?

The F1 75 Live will take place on Wednesday, February 19, 2024 in India [February 18 in the UK & US].

Where Will The F1 75 Live Take Place?

The F1 75 Live will be hosted at the O2 Arena In London.

F1 75 Live: What Will Happen At The Event?

All the F1 teams, it's bosses and drivers will be present at the O2 and the liveries of their sides for the 2025 season will be revealed. The teams will also be present in the stage and interviews will also be conducted.

F1 75 Live: The Hosts & Celebrity Guest List

Hosts

Jack Whitehall

Laura Winter

Ariana Bravo

Lawrence Barretto

Performers

Kane Brown

mgk

Brian Tyler’s Are We Dreaming

Take That

Guestlist

Jared Leto

Idris Elba

Fatboy Slim

Dina Asher-Smith Giggs

Vikkstar

How To Watch The F1 75 Live Streaming In India?

Fans in India can watch the F1 75 Live broadcast via F1's official YouTube channel and social media pages. Check out the YouTube Live Stream which will telecast the event down below. The event will take place from 01:30 AM IST onwards [February 19, 2025].

How To Watch The F1 75 Live Streaming In The UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the F1 75 Live via Sky Sports. The event will take place from 03:00 PM ET onwards.

How To Watch The F1 75 Live Streaming In The US?