Ferrari Bid Adieu To Carlos Sainz As They Give Father-Son Duo An Emotional Send-Off At Fiorano

As the Formula 1 2024 season came to an end, it was time to bid adieu to the drivers who will be changing teams. One big name is Carlos Sainz, as seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton takes his spot on the team. With the Spaniard heading off to Williams Racing, Sainz capped off his time with Scuderia Ferrari. The F1 team organized a beautiful send-off as they bid farewell to the F1 driver and his father, Spanish rally driver Carlos Sainz Sr. The F1 side organized an emotional send-off for them at the Fiorano Track.

Scuderia Ferrari Presents Emotional Parting Gift To Carlos Sainz & His Father At Fiorano Track

Scuderia Ferrari F1 Team bid farewell to Carlos Sainz in the most ideal way possible at the Fiorano Circuit. Sainz and his father arrived at the circuit with the race gear on as the F1 team rolled out two 2022 F1-75s for them. For Sainz Sr., it was the first time that he controlled the wheels of a Ferrari F1 car. The Ferrari F1-75 is significant for Carlos Jr., as he picked up his maiden F1 win with the same machine at the 2022 British Grand Prix at the Silverstone Circuit.

Sainz Sr. made some practice laps to acclimate with the car, and his son also joined him on the track to acquaint himself with the vehicle. The duo did some lap runs in formation. Charles Leclerc, who has been Sainz Jr.'s teammate, also arrived to witness the emotional moment at Fiorano.

After taking a spin in the Ferrari F1-75, the Sainz father-son duo switched vehicles as they drove a unique piece of Scuderia Ferrari history. Sainz wrapped up their farewell by driving the iconic ’55 735 LM. The car has been a part of the Le Mans 24 Hours and Mille Miglia endurance races. This indelible day at Fiorano concluded with a group photo, and the Sainz family was eager to include Charles Leclerc and Fred Vasseur.

Carlos Sainz Jr. To Join Williams Racing After Stellar Run In Scuderia Ferrari