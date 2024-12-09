Indian Driver Kush Maini Creates History, Wins F2 Constructors Championship With Invicta Racing

Indian drivers have been making a name for themselves in motorsports and Kush Maini just got one of the biggest achievements of his career as he won the Constructors Championship in Formula 2 along with his team Invicta Racing. He became the first ever Indian driver to win a FIA Constructors' World Championship. Kush Maini has been driving in Formula 2 and is looking to get himself a seat in Formula One.

Kush Maini Makes History As He Wins F2 Constructors Championship

Indian driver Kush Maini made history by clinching the F2 Constructors' race here, making him the first from the country to win a FIA Constructors' World Championship.

The monumental achievement on Sunday adds to a stellar year for Maini, who earlier became the first Indian to claim a F2 pole position.

Despite the ups and downs of the season, Maini played a pivotal role in Invicta Racing's success, securing five podiums, including a race win in Hungary.

His pole position in Jeddah set the tone for the team's dominant campaign, culminating in their victory by a 34.5-point margin over Campos Racing, Maini's former team.

Kush Maini Puts Up Dominant Performance In Final Race

For the final race, Maini put up a solid qualifying round here, qualifying P6 and had even better starts in both the races. He gained six positions in the sprint on his first lap and three in the feature on his first lap.

However, some damage on his floor put him on the backfoot for the sprint, while a stalled pit stop hampered his plans of finishing the season on a high in the feature race on Sunday.

"Not the year I wanted it to be given how we started, but still a lot of positives to take away including a Constructors Championship. Thank you to everyone at Invicta for a good run and wish them all the luck for the future. Looking forward to what's next for me and raring to go for next year," said Maini.