Toto Wolff Issues Emotional Parting Message In Team Radio As Hamilton Signs off From Mercedes F1

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain in action during the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, UAE | Image: AP Photo

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be an emotional event for a variety of reasons, the most significant of which will be Lewis Hamilton's departure from the Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team. The seven-time World Champion will join Scuderia Ferrari in 2025, with Hamilton's final F1 race in Mercedes in 2024. As the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix concluded after a dramatic 2024 season, Lewis spoke to the team over the radio, and it was an emotional moment as Sir Lewis bid farewell to the team that helped him become one of the most iconic drivers on the grid. Toto Wolff reciprocated his feelings with a humble parting message for Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton, Toto Wolff & Bono Gets Emotional As Abu Dhabi GP Ends

After Lewis Hamilton finished at P4 in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the driver spoke to Mercedes F1 via the team radio for the last time. Emotions got the best of everyone as they thanked each other for all the time they spent over the years.

Bono: “It’s been epic working with you.”

Toto Wolff: “Lewis, that was the drive of a world champion. The drive of a world champion. Amazing.”

Lewis Hamilton: “Thanks Toto. That was fun!”

Bono: “Stellar job today, bud. It’s been a pleasure all the way.”

Lewis Hamilton: “The pleasure has been mine. We dreamed alone but together we believed. As a team we achieved things. Thankyou for the courage, the determination and the passion to support me. What started out as a leap of faith ended up as a journey into the history books. We did everything together. I am so grateful to everyone at the factory. From the bottom of my heart, thankyou.”

Bono: “Thankyou Lewis. I am so grateful to be a part of this chapter of your life. Best of luck for the next one.”

Lewis Hamilton: “I love you guys, I really do!”

Toto Wolff: “We love you too. You will always be a part of the family. If we can’t win, you should win.”

Lewis Hamilton of Britain reacts after his last race for the Mercedes team after the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit | Image: AP Photo

Hamilton Performs Celebratory Donuts After Farewell Race With Mercedes AMG F1

Lewis Hamilton started at number 16 on the starting grid after a strategic mishap cost them big-time, which also drew an apology from Team Principal Toto Wolff. In the early laps, Hamilton moved up to 12th place, but he struggled to move up. But things began to work out for him. As other drivers were forced to pit, Lewis steadily rose through the field thanks to the strategy call to start on the harder tire, which is more durable. He finished at P4.