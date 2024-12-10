Lewis Hamilton Raring To Go In Red As He Becomes Second 7-Time Champ To Drive For The Team

After spending several years with the Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 team, 7-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton will finally be wearing different colours that the ones fans are used to seeing him in. Lewis Hamilton has been considered a Mercedes man through and through during his entire career. It will be a completely new start for the British driver as he dons the red colours in what will quite possibly be the final stint of his career in Formula One.

Lewis Hamilton will also become the second 7-time World Champion to drive for Ferrari following in the footsteps of Michael Schumacher who is considered as the greatest Formula One driver along with Lewis Hamilton. Lewis Hamilton will be looking to win his 8th Championship that he considered was stolen from his back in 2021 after the last lap drama in Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton's Move To Ferrari Could Bring Memories Of Michael Schumacher

A seven-time champion in Ferrari red.

Hamilton’s move to the storied Italian team could bring back memories of Michael Schumacher, the only other driver to win seven titles in F1.

After an emotional farewell to Mercedes on Sunday, Hamilton’s focus will shift quickly to 2025. No driver has won the F1 title with Ferrari since Kimi Raikkonen beat then-rookie Hamilton by a single point in 2007.

Charles Leclerc Excited To Have Lewis Hamilton As His Teammate For 2025

“Lewis has achieved so much in the sport and it will be a big motivation,” his future teammate Charles Leclerc said Sunday.

Hamilton, F1’s only Black driver, has also said he wants to continue his efforts to improve diversity in F1 when he joins his new team.