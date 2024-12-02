Search icon
Published 09:24 IST, December 2nd 2024

'Lot Of Fun Out There': Max Verstappen On Top Of The World After Dominant Qatar Grand Prix Win

Max Verstappen won the Qatar Grand Prix following the Las Vegas Grand Prix during which he won the Formula One Drivers Championship for a fourth time.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Max Verstappen | Image: AP

It was another dominating performance for the 2024 Drivers Champion Max Verstappen as he picked up the win at the Qatar Grand Prix ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and McLaren's Oscar Piastri. With the win at the Losail Circuit in Qatar, Max Verstappen also took his total tally of points in his Formula One career to 3015 as he crossed the 3000 mark. Max Verstappen won the Drivers Championship in the previous race in Las Vegas as he left his title rival Lando Norris in the dust. 

Max Verstappen Wins Qatar Grand Prix In Dominant Fashion 

From a smashed mirror and crashes to unusually severe penalties, there were plenty of hazards at the Qatar Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen steered clear of them all to follow up his Formula 1 drivers’ title with his ninth win of the year on Sunday.

Read More: F1 Drivers EXCITED As Cadillac Set To Become Part Of Grid From 2026

Lando Norris, Verstappen’s closest title rival until he secured the championship last week in Las Vegas, was trying to overtake the Dutch driver for the lead until he was dropped to the back of the field by a penalty for failing to slow for yellow warning flags.

Verstappen Elated After Securing Fourth Consecutive Title 

Verstappen, who secured his fourth consecutive title in Las Vegas last week, has won two of the last three races but hadn’t won in dry conditions since June.

“It was a lot of fun out there,” Verstappen said. “Very happy. It’s been a while in the dry to be this competitive. Very proud of everyone within the team.” 

Read More: Alex Albon Makes Feelings About New Teammate Carlos Sainz Clear

Verstappen disposed of another rival off the line, beating George Russell into the first corner. The Mercedes driver had been elevated to pole position in Verstappen’s place after a contentious dispute in qualifying that got Verstappen a one-place penalty for driving too slowly.

Charles Leclerc finished second for Ferrari and Norris’ McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri was third.

(With AP Inputs)

Updated 09:24 IST, December 2nd 2024

