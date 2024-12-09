Published 09:03 IST, December 9th 2024
Max Verstappen To Travel To Rwanda, Will Serve F1 Swearing Penalty By Helping Grassroot Program
Max Verstappen will be travelling to Rwanda where he will serve his penalty for swearing by helping out a grassroots program.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Back at the Singapore Grand Prix, Formula One Champion Max Verstappen was handed a penalty for swearing during the press conference under the new rules and regulations set by the F1 governing body, FIA. As his punishment, Max Verstappen was given community service by the FIA but in what form was unknown until now. As the 2024 F1 season has ended and Max Verstappen has secured his fourth Drivers Championship, his penalty for swearing during the Singapore Grand Prix has been revealed.
Max Verstappen To Travel To Rwanda To Help Out Grassroots Program
World champion Max Verstappen will help out with a grassroots program in Rwanda as his penalty for swearing during a news conference in Singapore.
Verstappen, who clinched his fourth Formula One drivers’ title last month, was ordered by Formula 1’s governing body FIA to carry out a “work of public interest” after being penalized by the stewards for his language during a news conference in September.
The Dutch driver will travel to the Rwandan capital Kigali for the FIA awards ceremony on Friday and it is there he will undertake the work, Britain’s Press Association reported.
A statement from FIA said: “While in Kigali he will undertake some work with junior competitors as part of the grassroots development program organized by the Rwanda Automobile Club (RAC).
“The activity will involve an FIA affordable cross car, which was built locally in Rwanda by the RAC from blueprints provided by the FIA.”
The penalty when initially imposed on Verstappen had did not sit well with the Red Bull driver and several others on the grid leading to drivers and teambosses speaking out against the FIA.
