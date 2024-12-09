Max Verstappen To Travel To Rwanda, Will Serve F1 Swearing Penalty By Helping Grassroot Program

Back at the Singapore Grand Prix, Formula One Champion Max Verstappen was handed a penalty for swearing during the press conference under the new rules and regulations set by the F1 governing body, FIA. As his punishment, Max Verstappen was given community service by the FIA but in what form was unknown until now. As the 2024 F1 season has ended and Max Verstappen has secured his fourth Drivers Championship, his penalty for swearing during the Singapore Grand Prix has been revealed.

Max Verstappen To Travel To Rwanda To Help Out Grassroots Program

World champion Max Verstappen will help out with a grassroots program in Rwanda as his penalty for swearing during a news conference in Singapore.

Verstappen, who clinched his fourth Formula One drivers’ title last month, was ordered by Formula 1’s governing body FIA to carry out a “work of public interest” after being penalized by the stewards for his language during a news conference in September.

Read More: Lewis Hamilton Leaves HEARTFELT Message In Final Race For Mercedes

Read More: Toto Wolff Issues Emotional Parting Message In Team Radio For Hamilton

The Dutch driver will travel to the Rwandan capital Kigali for the FIA awards ceremony on Friday and it is there he will undertake the work, Britain’s Press Association reported.

A statement from FIA said: “While in Kigali he will undertake some work with junior competitors as part of the grassroots development program organized by the Rwanda Automobile Club (RAC).

“The activity will involve an FIA affordable cross car, which was built locally in Rwanda by the RAC from blueprints provided by the FIA.”