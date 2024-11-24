Max Verstappen Wins The 2024 DRIVERS CHAMPIONSHIP, Edges Out Title Rival Lando Norris In Las Vegas

Red Bull Formula One driver Max Verstappen came in fifth in the Las Vegas Grand Prix to secure his fourth World Drivers Championship. This was also his fourth title in a row as he edged out title rival and McLaren driver Lando Norris. Max Verstappen had a quiet drive during the Las Vegas Grand Prix as Mercedes got themselves a 1-2 finish. McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri finished P6 and P7 respectively.

Max Verstappen Wins Fourth Consecutive Drivers Championship

Max Verstappen cruised to a fourth consecutive Formula 1 championship on Saturday night by finishing fifth in the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Verstappen needed only to finish ahead of Lando Norris of McLaren to give Red Bull a fourth straight driver championship. The Dutchman started fifth but was already up to second by the 10th lap around the street circuit that includes the famed Las Vegas Strip.

Norris, who had to score at least three points more than Verstappen to extend the championship fight, finished sixth. Verstappen needed only to finish higher than Norris to win the title, which he did with two races remaining on the season.

He ended the race up 63 points over Norris with two events remaining this season.

“Max Verstappen you are a four-time world champion,” team principal Christian Horner said on the radio. “That is a phenomenal, phenomenal achievement. You can be incredibly proud of yourself as we are.”

Verstappen, only the sixth driver in F1 history to win at least four titles, sounded unusually emotional on the radio.

“Oh My God, what a season. Four times. Thank you, thank you guys,” he said. “We gave it all.”

George Russel Picks Up The Win In Las Vegas As Mercedes Finish 1-2

The race was won, meanwhile, by George Russell who was followed by Lewis Hamilton in the first 1-2 sweep for the Mercedes drivers since 2022. Hamilton came from 10th on the grid — two weeks after a demoralizing race in Brazil — to capture his podium finish.

The duo crossed the finish line under a checkered flag waved by actor Sylvester Stallone.

Carlos Sainz Jr. finished third for Ferrari as the constructor championship remains a tight battle between leader McLaren and Ferrari. Charles Leclerc, his teammate, was fourth. Red Bull had won the title that pays roughly $150 million in prize money the last two seasons but has slipped to third in the standings.