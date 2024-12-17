'Gambhir Set The Bar So Low': Virat Kohli And India Coach Celebrate The Avoidance Of Follow-On

A viral video from the ongoing third Test match between India and Australia has sparked mixed reactions after Virat Kohli and India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir were seen celebrating the team’s avoidance of the follow-on. The scene unfolded during the Indian innings at the Gabba, where the visitors were fighting to stay afloat after being reduced to 252/9, trailing Australia by a hefty 193 runs.

Australia had dominated the first innings, amassing an imposing total of 445 runs, largely thanks to centuries from Travis Head and Steve Smith. India's response, however, was far from ideal, as they struggled to get going against the Australian bowlers. As India’s tailenders fought to keep the innings alive, it was Akash Deep who hit a boundary off Pat Cummins in the 75th over that prevented India from being asked to follow-on.

Netizens troll Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir

The moment Akash Deep’s shot crossed the boundary line, the Indian dressing room erupted in celebration. Among those most visibly elated were Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir, who shared high-fives, along with captain Rohit Sharma and other teammates. For a brief moment, it seemed as if the team had just achieved a monumental feat. The euphoria around avoiding the follow-on raised eyebrows, especially considering India’s recent success in Test cricket.

Social media quickly took notice, with netizens sharing their thoughts, some amused, others disappointed. One user quipped, “Gambhir set the bar so low that the winners of the last 4 Border-Gavaskar Trophies are celebrating the avoidance of a follow-on.” Many critics have questioned why a team that has recently dominated Test cricket, including winning the last four editions of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, would celebrate something as seemingly trivial as avoiding the follow-on.