Conor McGregor Teases Boxing Bout vs Logan Paul In India, In 'Preliminary Agreements' With Ambani's

Conor McGregor has stirred up the internet after he made a huge announcement. The revelation which the Irish MMA fighter made is something huge as it has the involvement of WWE superstar Logan Paul, the country of India and the Ambani Family. Surprisingly, the MMA striker has put his return to the octagon on hold. The fighter has made a surprise reveal that he will be coming to India and engaging in an exhibition boxing fight against Logan Paul. Notably, the event is set to be promoted by the Ambani Family.

Conor McGregor In Agreement With Ambani Family, Announces Boxing Bout vs Logan Paul In India

It looks like Conor McGregor has put his UFC return on hold. The superstar MMA fighter is yet to make his return after being defeated by Dustin Poirier in 2021. McGregor's leg was broken during the match, which put the Irishman out of action indefinitely. Surprisingly, the wait to see him back in the octagon continues as McGregor has announced that he will be engaging in an exhibition boxing match against WWE Superstar, 'The Maverick' Logan Paul. The event will take place in India. McGregor also revealed that he is in preliminary agreements with the Ambani Family and would look forward to his return in the octagon after that.

"The rumors of a bout with topurio are false. I am in preliminary agreements with the Ambani family to face Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition in India. I have agreed. I will then seek my return to the Octagon," Conor McGregor tweeted on 'X' [Formerly Twitter].

Conor McGregor's UFC Return Continues To hang In The Balance

Conor McGregor was supposed to make his return to the Octagon during the UFC 303 in July 2024. The match was in the main event of the pay-per-view and the Irish MMA Fighter was pitted against Michael Chandler. It was supposed to be the return of McGregor to the UFC after he last fought in 2021. However, the Irish fighter suffered a setback on his MMA return as he had to pull out of the fight because of a broken toe.