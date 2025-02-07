'It's The Reason Why I Am Fighting': Anshul Jubli Speaks Upon His Core Inspiration That Fuels His Commitment Towards UFC

Fans will be paying close attention to the UFC 312 pay-per-view because the star-studded match card is anticipated to feature some excellent ring action. Notably, the return of Anshul Jubli, who is from India, is anticipated to garner the most attention. The 'King Of Lions' will return to action against Quillan Sallkilld of Australia, and he would be hungry to avenge the difficult loss he suffered in his UFC debut. As Jubli gears up for his comeback, he speaks out on what has been his major driving force in the realm of UFC & MMA.

What Fuels Anshul Jubli's Dedication in the UFC Octagon? The ‘King Of Lions’ Reveals

In a round-table conversation organized by the Sony Sports Network, UFC Lightweight Fighter Anshul Jubli opened up on what motivates him to push harder while he is in the octagon. The 'King Of Lions' spoked out on the love and support he received from the Indian MMA fans, and it has been a major driving force for the lightweight fighter as he aims for a dominant comeback inside the octagon.

"The support and love keeps me a lot motivated. Even more important is that the trust they have seen from the ones who follow the Indian MMA. The trust they have showed like 'You represent India, we will support you. Just represent us strongly in the UFC, we will support you fully.' That is a big thing for me. It's one of the reasons i am doing it, one of the reasons why i am fighting and putting in the hard work. I want to represent the country, the ones who trust me, love me and the ones who support me," Anshul Jubli revealed.

The ‘King Of Lions’ Says What Does It Needs For An Athlete To Reach The UFC

Anshul Jubli also opened up on the landscape of MMA in India, saying that the landscape has drastically changed since he put pen to paper with the UFC. He revealed that anyone can make it to the UFC, but they need some key aspects which they have to keep in mind.

“I believe a lot has happened ever since I received the UFC contract in 2023, and then when I had my first UFC fight, a lot of changes have been there. Indian MMA has grown into a certain level. I can say that the opportunity is there. The UFC is also looking into India, they have the belief that 'we can have good fighters from India.' They are giving the chances, the opportunitites. I believe that any fighter, if he'll keep working hard, give it their all with the dedication and discipline.

"The more kids would take the sport up, the chances also increase drastically of bringing out good athletes. So basically it's whatever you need in a sport: Dedication, discipline, hard work and if you keep on doing it, there is an opportunity. Anybody can make it to the UFC,” the ‘King Of Lions' mentioned during the interview.