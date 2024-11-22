Nitish Kumar Reddy Fires With The Bat As He Makes Test Debut For India Against AUS In Perth

Indian all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy made his test debut in the first test in Perth as he was named in the playing XI of the Indian side to take on Australia in the first test of the Border Gavaskar series. Harshit Rana is also making his test debut for India along with Reddy in the first test in Perth. India are currently all set to play the Border Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia which is a five match test series taking place in Australia.

Nitish Kumar Reddy Stars On Day 1 Of Border Gavaskar

In what was a shocking display from the Indian batting, India were all out for 150 as they collapsed against a fierce Australian pace attack consisting of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood. As six Indian batters went for a duck, Reddy shined on his debut as he ended up being India's top scorer in the first innings.

Nitish Kumar Reddy scored a quick 41 off just 59 balls and had a strike rate of 69.49 which was the third highest in the team.

Nitish Kumar Reddy in his innings smashed four boundaries and one six to reach the score of 41.

Eventully Nitish Kumar Reddy was picked off a Pat Cummins delivery as he was caught out by Usman Khwaja.

Reddy's incredible innings on his debut helped India reach a score of 150.

Nitish Kumar Reddy Gets Test Debut Cap From Idol Virat Kohli

Nitish Kumar Reddy has long considered Virat Kohli as his idol and it was a dream come true for him as he recieved his test cap from his idol, Indian batting icon Virat Kohli.

Nitish Kumar Reddy as he recieved the test cap from Virat Kohli and made his debut for India said, “Dream to get the Test cap from my idol Virat Kohli and to walk out for India. It is a proud moment. ”