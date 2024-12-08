Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Olympic Champion Cyclist Katy Marchant Recovering After Breaking Bones In Arm In Crash At Track Meet

Published 22:00 IST, December 8th 2024

Olympic Champion Cyclist Katy Marchant Recovering After Breaking Bones In Arm In Crash At Track Meet

Olympic and world cycling champion Katy Marchant is recuperating from a collision at the Track Champions League in London that involved another competitor and a few spectators. The collision resulted in broken bones in her right arm and dislocated fingers.

Katy Marchant | Image: Instagram/@katymarchant

Olympic and world champion cyclist Katy Marchant is recovering after sustaining broken bones in her right arm and dislocated fingers in a crash involving another competitor and some spectators at the Track Champions League in London.

British Cycling gave the update on Marchant on Sunday, saying she “in good spirits and is receiving excellent care from her medical team.”

Marchant collided with Germany’s Alessa-Catriona Propster in the first round of the keirin on Saturday and both riders catapulted into the audience at the top of the banking, injuring four spectators, according to the International Cycling Union.

Propster and the spectators left the Lee Valley VeloPark themselves after receiving medical treatment, British Cycling said. Only Marchant needed to go to the hospital.

The event was suspended after the crash.

Marchant won the gold medal in the team sprint alongside Sophie Capewell and Emma Finucane at the Paris Olympics. The same trio won gold again in the same event at the world championships in Denmark in October.

Updated 22:00 IST, December 8th 2024

Recommended

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Private Company in Noida Sector 65
India News
416 Arrested in Assam's Third Phase Crackdown on Child Marriage: CM
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MOUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
National Mathematics Day 2024: Lesser-Known Facts About S Ramanujan
Lifestyle News
Viduthalai 2 Remains Steady At Box Office, Mints ₹15.72 Crore In 2 Days
Entertainment News
Christmas 2024: Must-Visit Carnivals In Delhi-NCR
Lifestyle News
'Mamata Will Not Support it...': Sukanta Majumdar on 'ONOE'
India News
'Pushpa 2 Will Be Hit...': Is This How Bunny Reacted To Stampede Death?
Entertainment News
Pep Guardiola Gives Grave Insight Into Man City's Poor Run Of Form
SportFit
India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices: S Jaishankar
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.