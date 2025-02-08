'Expertise To Win Medals': Olympic Medalist Dipa Karmakar Puts Faith In Indian Coaches For 2036 Olympic Medals

Golden period of India in sports is about to begin and India is ready to host 2036 Olympics. These golden were said by none other than Padma Shri Dipa Karmakar, who created history in Rio 2016 Olympic Games by being the first Indian gymnast to finish at fourth position.

Dipa Karmakar Puts Her Faith In Indian Coaches For 2036

Speaking at Khel Mahakumbh Samvad Sangam, Dipa Karmakar also said that we must rely more on Indian coaches. “The basic training of an athlete is done by Indian athlete. An athlete should be ready to get all the help he can get from anybody, but basic training has to be done by someone who knows your body and your temperament for quite a long period. Indian coaches are today well equipped to train athletes and do have expertise to win medals at the 2036 Olympic Games”, said Dipa during her speech.

The second day of Khel Mahakumbh kicked off with great enthusiasm and fervor at the Sangam area in Prayagraj, as athletes from across the nation showcased their skills in Kabaddi and Aainball. The atmosphere was charged with excitement as young, dynamic players took to the field, their zeal and determination inspiring an electrified audience.

Khel Mahakumbh, organized by Kreeda Bharati and TYC, is a grand sporting festival taking place from 6th to 13th February 2025 at Sector 10, Mela Area, Sangam, Prayagraj. Celebrating traditional Indian sports, the event fosters a spirit of sportsmanship and camaraderie among athletes from across the country.

Today's competitions saw intense participation, with over 200 Kabaddi and Aainball players from Gujarat captivating the audience with their skillful and strategic play.

She was joined by esteemed dignitaries, including Awnish Kumar Singh, State President of Kreeda Bharati UP (MLC), Angad Singh, Vice President of Kreeda Bharati UP (MLC), and Rajat Aditya Dixit, Regional Head of North UP.