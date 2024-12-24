Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Shooting /
  • 'Please Do Not Speculate: Double Bronze Medalist Manu Bhaker Issues Statement Over Omission From Khel Ratna Awardees List

Published 16:47 IST, December 24th 2024

'Please Do Not Speculate: Double Bronze Medalist Manu Bhaker Issues Statement Over Omission From Khel Ratna Awardees List

Manu Bhaker has offered a statement in the ongoing row over the Khel Ratna awardees list, saying that there may have been a lapse from her side.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
India's Manu Bhaker poses for a photograph with her bronze medal after finish third in the 10m air pistol women's final round at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Chateauroux, France. | Image: AP

Paris Olympics ' double bronze medalist, Manu Bhaker, has offered a statement in the ongoing row over the Khel Ratna awardees list. Bhaker's name was surprisingly missing from the list of Khel Ratna awardees. The Indian shooter admitted that there may have been a lapse from her side while filing for the nomination.

"With regards to ongoing issue for my nomination for the most prestigious Khel Ratna award -- I would like to state that as an athlete my role is to play and perform for my country. Awards and recognition keeps me motivated but are not my goal.

"I believe there has been a lapse, maybe on my part while filing for the nomination which is being corrected. Irrespective of the award I shall remain motivated to win more medals for my country. It is a request to everyone, please do not speculate on this matter," Manu Bhaker wrote on 'X' [Formerly Twitter].

More to follow…

Updated 16:49 IST, December 24th 2024

Olympics

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.