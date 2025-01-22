Australian Open 2025: Novak Djokovic’s Daughter’s PRICELESS Reaction to Him Asking ‘When Are You Going to Sleep?’ | WATCH

With 24 Grand Slams in his cabinet, tennis ace Novak Djokovic is easily the best to have ever held a racquet. Even at 37, an age by which most tennis players retire, Djokovic is still gunning for his 25th Slam. The Serbian has time and again rediscovered himself and forced the rest of the pack to chase him. While most find Djokovic aggressive, he was at his kindest best on Tuesday after having gone past Carlos Alcaraz. It took Djokovic four sets to beat Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4. Surprisingly, despite the win, it was not Djokovic who stole the show, instead, it was his daughter, whose gestures was loved by the packed house at the Rod Laver Arena.

Overwhelmed with responses, the Australian Open official pages took to the social media platforms and shared the clip, which has gone viral. The interviewer asks Djokovic a question, but the Serbian looks distracted. Yet, he claims he heard the question. “I heard your question… but I’m surprised that my kids are still here," Djokovic says.

‘When are you gonna sleep tonight?’

“I mean… I love you, thank you for supporting me, but it’s 1:00 am! When are you gonna sleep tonight?” amid the audience's cheers.

As soon as Djokovic asks ‘When are you gonna sleep tonight?, Tara shows her watch. And that adorable reaction from Djokovic’s daughter got a rousing reception.

Djokovic will now take on second-seeded Alexander Zverev in the semi-final clash. That is expected to be a humdinger.