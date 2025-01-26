Published 17:11 IST, January 26th 2025
Defending Champion Jannik Sinner Prevails At Australian Open Summit Clash, Routs Zverev In Straight Sets
Jannik Sinner won the Australian Open for the 2nd time in a row. In the final, he defeated Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3, outplaying and frustrating him.
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Jannik Sinner of Italy reacts during the men's singles final against Alexander Zverev of Germany at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne | Image: AP Photo
Defending champion Jannik Sinner has successfully defeated Alexander Zverev in the Australian Open men's Singles Final. At the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park, Sinner claimed his second consecutive AO championship without facing a single break point as he outplayed Zverev for a 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3 win in the summit clash.
The 23-year-old Tennis player from Italy is the youngest one to win the Australian Open Grand Slam title two years in a row since Jim Courier in 1992-93.
More to follow…
