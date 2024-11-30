'He Should Be On Practice': Coach Murray Issues First Reprimand To Djokovic, Serb Swiftly Apologizes

After introducing a new coaching staff, Novak Djokovic is aiming to open the 2025 tennis season with a bang. The new season will begin with the Australian Open, and the Serb will look to break the Grand Slam title drought. But the Serb has been enjoying some downtime in Qatar as he catches up with some auto-racing action. But his new coach, Andy Murray, doesn't look much impressed with it.

Andy Murray Playfully Reprimands Novak Djokovic For Skipping Practice To Watch Qatar GP

Novak Djokovic was among the celebrity guest appearances at the Qatar Grand Prix, and he visited the paddock and saw various F1 teams' garages. He was seen chatting with Alpine drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly while also visiting the McLaren and Ferrari garages. Djokovic also visited the Mercedes AMG F1 Team's garage and caught up with one of the Silver Arrows' drivers. The F1 team uploaded an image of him alongside F1 star George Russell and Novak Djokovic over the social media platform Instagram, and it had the caption, "Ace to welcome you into the team today."

However, Novak Djokovic's newly appointed coach and his former rival, Andy Murray, did not look pleased with the Serbian tennis star. Murray questioned Djokovic's decision to hang out on the Qatar GP and engage with the drivers in the paddock. He jokingly left a comment on the social media post, stating, "He should be on the practice court."

After Murray's Scolding, Novak Apologizes To His Coach

Andy Murray's comment elicited a horde of laughter among the fans as the fans relished in amusement over the British tennis star reprimanding Novak Djokovic. The Serbian tennis star instantly apologized to his coach and former rival, saying that he would be back on the court soon. Djokovic's comment read: "Sorry coach, I will be back soon," alongside a laughing emoji.