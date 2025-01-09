Search icon
  • India's Sumit Nagal Set For Blockbuster Clash With The Legendary Novak Djoković In Australian Open 2025?

Published 19:52 IST, January 9th 2025

India's Sumit Nagal Set For Blockbuster Clash With The Legendary Novak Djoković In Australian Open 2025?

There is a huge chance that India's Sumit Nagal and Serbia's Novak Djokovic could lock horns against each other at the Australian Open 2025 at Melbourne Park.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Sumit Nagal, Novak Djokovic | Image: AP Photo, ANI Photo

The new year has officially begun, and the world of tennis is gearing up for action with the Australian Open in Melbourne. Top tennis stars will compete in the first major Grand Slam event of 2025. Novak Djokovic, the Serbian tennis icon, is preparing to compete in Melbourne, where he hopes to win the championship. Sumit Nagal, who has emerged as one of India's hottest singles tennis stars, will be in action after receiving a direct qualification. With major superstars expected to lock horns against each other, it is anticipated that Novak Djokovic and Sumit Nagal may lock horns somewhere down the road during the A0 2025 tournament.

Australian Open Draw Opens Huge Possibility For Novak Djokovic vs Sumit Nagal Clash

Sumit Nagal, the 27-year-old tennis star from Haryana, received a direct qualification in the main round of the Australian Open after being at number 98 in the ATP rankings. After the draws were made official, there is a massive chance that India's top-ranked Sumit Nagal could lock horns against Novak Djokovic, possibly in the third round of the competition. If it happens, it will be a humongous treat for Indian tennis fans.

Novak Djokovic plays a forehand return to Alexander Zverev during an exhibition match ahead of the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne | Image: AP Photo

After the draws were made official, there are chances that Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz could meet in the quarterfinals, with a possible semifinal clash against No. 2 Alexander Zverev. In the first round, Novak will face off against Indian origin Tennis star Nishesh Basavareddy.

Also Read: Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic in Opposite Halves at the Australian Open, Aryna Sabalenka vs Sloane Stephens in 1st Round

Nagal Faces Czech Republic’s Machac in Australian Open Opening Round

India's highest-ranked singles tennis player Sumit Nagal will take on world number 26 Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic in the opening round of the Australian Open, beginning here on Sunday. The 27-year-old Nagal, currently 96th on the ATP, made it to the main draw of the season-opening Grand Slam by being among the 104 highest-ranked players in the world.

Machac had beaten world number two Carlos Alcaraz at the ATP Shanghai Masters last season. But Nagal will take inspiration from his last year's outing at Melbourne Park when he beat the then world number 31 Alexander Bublik from Kazakhstan in the opening round before going down to China's Juncheng Shang.

Also Read: Nick Kyrgios’ Return To Grand Slam Tennis Hits An Injury Setback Ahead Of The Australian Open

Updated 19:52 IST, January 9th 2025

