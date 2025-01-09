India's Sumit Nagal Set For Blockbuster Clash With The Legendary Novak Djoković In Australian Open 2025?

The new year has officially begun, and the world of tennis is gearing up for action with the Australian Open in Melbourne. Top tennis stars will compete in the first major Grand Slam event of 2025. Novak Djokovic, the Serbian tennis icon, is preparing to compete in Melbourne, where he hopes to win the championship. Sumit Nagal, who has emerged as one of India's hottest singles tennis stars, will be in action after receiving a direct qualification. With major superstars expected to lock horns against each other, it is anticipated that Novak Djokovic and Sumit Nagal may lock horns somewhere down the road during the A0 2025 tournament.

Australian Open Draw Opens Huge Possibility For Novak Djokovic vs Sumit Nagal Clash

Sumit Nagal, the 27-year-old tennis star from Haryana, received a direct qualification in the main round of the Australian Open after being at number 98 in the ATP rankings. After the draws were made official, there is a massive chance that India's top-ranked Sumit Nagal could lock horns against Novak Djokovic, possibly in the third round of the competition. If it happens, it will be a humongous treat for Indian tennis fans.

Novak Djokovic plays a forehand return to Alexander Zverev during an exhibition match ahead of the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne | Image: AP Photo

After the draws were made official, there are chances that Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz could meet in the quarterfinals, with a possible semifinal clash against No. 2 Alexander Zverev. In the first round, Novak will face off against Indian origin Tennis star Nishesh Basavareddy.

Nagal Faces Czech Republic’s Machac in Australian Open Opening Round

India's highest-ranked singles tennis player Sumit Nagal will take on world number 26 Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic in the opening round of the Australian Open, beginning here on Sunday. The 27-year-old Nagal, currently 96th on the ATP, made it to the main draw of the season-opening Grand Slam by being among the 104 highest-ranked players in the world.