Djoković Achieves Unprecedented Grand Slam Feat With 2nd Round Win At AO 25, Leaves Federer Behind

Novak Djokovic has been a man on a mission. As he competes in the Australian Open 2025, the Serbian Tennis player intends to be a force to be reckoned with. After succeeding against a Grand Slam debutant in the first round, the superstar defeated another youngster to secure a spot in the third round of the first Grand Slam event of 2025.

Novak Djokovic Attains Huge Milestone At AO 2025, Surpasses The Great Roger Federer

After Novak Djokovic successfully defeated Nishesh Basavareddy, he faced off in a successful outing against Portugal's Jaime Faria. With the second-round win at the Australian Open, Novak has added another historic milestone in his illustrious career. The Serb has broken the tie with Roger Federer for the most Grand Slam matches played in the history of tennis after he reached the count of 430.

However, the match was not as easy for Djokovic as he faced resistance from the young Portuguese debutant in the second round. Similar to his first-round match, Novak lost a set against the 21-year-old Jaime Fairia before pulling off a 6-1, 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-2 to keep himself alive in the competition. The veteran had a firm start with a one-set lead, but Fairia stood up to the competition and won four consecutive games, which forced a tie-break. Fairia effectively took the second set with his effective forehands and serve.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a backhand return to Jaime Faria of Portugal during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne | Image: AP Photo

Novak Djokovic: Defining Greatness in Tennis

Novak Djokovic's unprecedented win in the second round of the Australian Open saw his career score level up to 379-51 at major tournaments. He now has a .881 winning percentage after defeating 21-year-old Portuguese qualifier Jaime Faria.

At 24, Djokovic has more Grand Slam singles victories than any other man, surpassing both Rafael Nadal's 22 and Roger Federer's 20 (the other two Big Three players are now retired). No other player has held the top spot in the rankings for more weeks than the 37-year-old Serb. He's participated in 37 Slam finals, which is six more than Federer's previous total. But the hunger for another Grand Slam title remains as the Tennis icon steers through the roadblocks to advance further in the competition.

Also Read: Jenson Brooksby Returns To Pro Tennis At The Australian Open After 2 Eventful Years Away