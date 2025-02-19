'Still Working On Getting Back': Novak Djokovic Speaks Out Following Shock Defeat To Matteo Berrettini In Qatar Open

Novak Djokovic was handed a heavy upset after he lost to Matteo Berrettini at the Qatar Open. The Serb was in action after he had to retire mid-game against Alexander Zverev at the Australian Open due to a hamstring injury. Djokovic was aiming for a strong comeback in Qatar, but he did not look at his best when he faced the Italian tennis star. The 24-time Grand Slam champion was defeated by a 7-6 (4), 6-2 score line by Berrettini. After the shock upset, the Paris Olympics Gold medalist shared his thoughts and congratulated Matteo Berrettini, saying that he was a better player and deserved the win.

Novak Djokovic Speaks Out After Stunning Loss At Qatar Open

Things haven't been going in the right direction for Novak Djokovic. The Serbian Tennis star was on track for a Grand Slam title at the Australian Open before retiring from the play against Alexander Zverev in the semifinal. Novak went on to suffer an upset at the Qatar Open after suffering a Round of 32 exit. Djokovic has opened up over his loss on social media.

"Not what I was hoping for out there but good to be back on court. Still working on getting back to my desired level but I played without pain so no excuses. @matberrettini was simply the better player on the day and deserves his victory. Best of luck Matteo for the rest of the tournament. And thank you 🙏🏼 Qatar for your support and passion as always. Onwards," Novak Djokovic posted on the social media platform Instagram.

After defeating Novak Djokovic, Matteo Berrettini will now face Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor in Round of 16 action at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex.

Andy Murray To Stay As Novak Djokovic's Coach

The divine union between Novak Djokovic and coach Andy Murray is expected to continue as a part of the 24-time Grand Slam champion's team. At the Qatar Open, Novak revealed that Murray had agreed to extend his contract with him and would most likely remain as his coach through the Roland Garros.

“I expressed my desire to continue the collaboration with him, so I am really glad he did accept. It is indefinite in terms of how long we are going to work together, but we agreed most likely in the States and some clay-court tournaments. We will see how it goes after that,” Djokovic said, as quoted by AP.