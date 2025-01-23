Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev Live Streaming: How To Watch The AO 25 Men's Singles Semifinal In India, UK, US?

Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev are all set to face off against each other in the Australian Open. The tournament has reached in the playoff zone, and expect it be an exciting affair. Two tennis-playing titans would lock horns against each other, with Djokovic entering the match-up with intent and a lot of energy. on the other hand, Alexander Zverev would be eager to break his semi-final jinx in Melbourne Park. The German tennis star has been in great form and would be eager to race past Novak to keep himself in the title contention. Ahead of the high-voltage clash, take a look at all the details you need to know, including the timing, venue, and more.

Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open Semi-Final Live Streaming: Check Out All Details Here

When will the Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open Semi-final match take place?

The Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open Semi-final match will take place on Friday, January 24, 2-25. The match will take place at 09:00 AM IST.

Where will the Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open Semi-final match take place?

The Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open Semi-final match at the Australian Open will take place at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park, Australia.

How to watch the Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open Semi-final match live streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open Semi-final match live streaming via SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.

How to watch the Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open Semi-final match live telecast in India?

Fans in India can watch the Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open Semi-final match live telecast via Sony Sports Network [Channels: Sony Sports Ten 5 | Sony Sports Ten 3 | Sony Sports Ten 4 | Sony Sports Ten 2].

How to watch the Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open Semi-final match live in the US?

Fans in the US can watch the Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open Semi-final match live via ESPN and the Tennis Channel.

How to watch the Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open Semi-final match live in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open Semi-final match live via Eurosport. The match will take place at 03:30 AM GMT

How to watch the Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open Semi-final match live in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch the Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open Semi-final match live via 9Now and Stan Sport. The match will take place at 02:30 PM AEDT