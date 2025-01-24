WATCH VIDEO | Alexander Zverev Requests Crowd To Not Boo Injured Novak Djokovic After Reaching Australian Open 2025 Final

Novak Djokovic pulled out of the Australian Open 2025 as he had to give a walkover to Alexander Zverev in the first men's singles semifinal of the year's first Tennis grand slam. Djokovic hurt his left leg during the quarterfinal match against Carlos Alcaraz. Despite suffering from an injury, Djokovic gave tough competition to Zverev in the semifinal clash but ended up losing the first set by 6-7. In the end, he didn't find his body to move forward in the match due to which the ace Tennis star decided to opt out of the clash. It wasn't only a disheartening moment for not only Djokovic but for his fans as well.

The fans sitting in the stands at the Rod Laver Arena couldn't even control their emotions and booed Novak Djokovic as he was leaving the court due to injury. However, Djokovic showcased his large heart at that moment and gave a double thumbs up to the fans while he was making his way back to the locker room. While, Alexander Zverev registered an easy entry in the Australian Open 2025 finals, he presented a heartfelt gesture by requesting to not boo Djokovic. Speaking after the match, the German Tennis stated that Novak has given everything to the sport in his career of 20 years.

He said, “Please guys don’t boo a player when he goes out with injury. I know everyone paid for tickets.. but Novak has given everything of his life to the sport the last 20 years. He has won this abdominal tear, he has won this tournament with a hamstring tear, if he cannot continue a Tennis match it really means he cannot continue a Tennis match, so please be respectful."