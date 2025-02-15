Updated 17:10 IST, February 15th 2025
World No. 1 Jannik Sinner Settles Doping Case With WADA, Italian Tennis Star Accepts Three-Month Ban
Jannik Sinner, the world's number one tennis player, has been banned from competing for three months to settle the highly-controversial doping case.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Share
World no. 1 ranked Tennis star, Jannik Sinner, has received a three-month ban from competitive action to settle the doping case after he was found positive in two doping tests. The World Anti-Doping Agency has settled for a much lesser ban, as they were seeking to ban the Italian Tennis star for at least a year. Sinner, who had won the Australian Open recently, will be eligible for action in the French Open, which begins on May 25.
Jannik Sinner Settles For A Three-Month Suspension Over Doping Case
Jannik Sinner landed on thin ice after his dope tests were found positive with traces of Clostebol, a performance-enhancing substance. The world number one has defended himself by saying that his trainer's massage indicated the traces after he used the drug after cutting his own finger. After nearly a year-long battle for justice, Sinner has come to a settlement with the WADA.
“This case had been hanging over me now for nearly a year and the process still had a long time to run with a decision maybe only at the end of the year. I have always accepted that I am responsible for my team and realize WADA’s strict rules are an important protection for the sport I love. On that basis I have accepted WADA’s offer to resolve these proceedings on the basis of a 3-month sanction,” Sinner said in a statement, as quoted by AP.
Also Read: 'Great Example Of Struggle': Rafael Nadal Pays Heartwarming Homage To His Former Rival After Latter Embraces Retirement
WADA Reacts To Jannik Sinner's Three-Month Ban
The World Anti-Doping Agency had challenged the ITIA's ruling, which had not suspended Jannik Sinner. But it looks like the agency has settled with the Italian's explanation that it happened because of his entourage's negligence.
“WADA accepts the athlete’s explanation for the cause of the violation as outlined in the first instance decision. WADA accepts that Mr. Sinner did not intend to cheat, and that his exposure to Clostebol did not provide any performance-enhancing benefit and took place without his knowledge as the result of negligence of members of his entourage
“However, under the code and by virtue of CAS precedent, an athlete bears responsibility for the entourage’s negligence. Based on the unique set of facts of this case, a three-month suspension is deemed to be an appropriate outcome. As previously stated, WADA did not seek a disqualification of any results, save that which was previously imposed by the tribunal of first instance,” the WADA's announcement mentioned.
As per reports, Sinner's suspension will run from February 09 to May 04, 2025. While there is a high possibility that he could be in action at the Roland Garros Grand Slam, the world number one may choose to return to the Italian Open in Rome, which begins on May 07.
Published 16:17 IST, February 15th 2025