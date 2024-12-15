World Champion D Gukesh Gets New Fan In Diljit Dosanjh, Star Singer Dedicates Concert To Grandmaster

India's newest chess champion Gukesh has taken the country and the world by storm as everyone is in awe of the chess world champion. Gukesh was recently crowned as the youngest chess champion ever as he defeated Ding Liren in their match to achieve the monumental feat. As praises flew in from all parts of the globe for Gukesh, singing sensation Diljit Dosanjh who is currently on tour in India, dedicated his Chandigarh concert to the young chess star.

Diljit Dosanjh Dedicated Chandigarh Concert To India's Chess Sensation Gukesh

Diljit, who performed a show in Chandigarh on Saturday as part of his "Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024", shared a video from his speech on his official Instagram page.

Read More: Anand Highlights The Distinctive Traits Of World Champion D Gukesh

"Tonight's concert is dedicated to the world chess champion Gukesh. Do you know why it is dedicated to him? Because whatever you dream of in life, Gukesh has already dreamt of it and made it a reality. He became the world champion," the actor-singer said in the clip.

At the concert, Diljit also recreated Telugu superstar Allu Arjun's signature pose from his blockbuster film franchise "Pushpa".

Gukesh Becomes Youngest Ever World Champion In Chess

D Gukesh on Thursday defeated the reigning champion, Ding Liren, to win the FIDE World Championship 2024. The Indian grandmaster became the 18th and the youngest-ever undisputed classical chess world champion. After winning the 14th game, Gukesh broke down in tears realising the magnitude of his achievement.

Before Gukesh's feat on Thursday, the legendary Garry Kasparov of Russia was the youngest world chess champion when he won the title at the age of 22, dethroning Anatoly Karpov in 1985.

Gukesh had entered the match as the youngest ever challenger to the world crown after winning the Candidates tournament earlier this year.