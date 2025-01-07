John Cena Makes MASSIVE Royal Rumble Announcement On WWE Raw Netflix Debut

On his WWE Raw Netflix debut, legendary WWE star John Cena made a massive announcement. The 47-year-old confirmed that he will participate in the 30-man match. Royal Rumble 2025 is scheduled to take place on February 1. The 16-time world champion will be guaranteed of a title match at Wrestlemania 41 if he wins the Royal Rumble match. Cena will have one more chance to main event Wrestlemania even if he doesn't win the Rumble. The winner of the Elimination Chamber matches are also entitled to a title match at the biggest show of the year.

