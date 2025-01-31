Union Budget 2025 in association with

  • 'I Was Filled With Anger': Stephanie McMahon Reflects On Navigating The Backlash Targeted Towards Family & Father Vince

Published 22:50 IST, January 31st 2025

'I Was Filled With Anger': Stephanie McMahon Reflects On Navigating The Backlash Targeted Towards Family & Father Vince

Former WWE Chief Brand Officer, Stephanie McMahon talks candidly about the animosity and hatred the McMahons encountered during the Vince McMahon legal ordeal.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Stephanie McMahon | Image: WWE

Vince McMahon has been one of the most controversial figures in the history of professional wrestling. Despite his success on revolutionizing the WWE, the former kingpin's disputed actions continue to keep him in the limelight. The Janel Grant lawsuit had pushed him into notoriety once again, and the dispute continues to bounce around. As McMahon deals with the lawsuit, Vince's daughter Stephanie McMahon has opened up over the negativity and hatred they faced and how they navigated through it.

Stephanie McMahon Speaks Out On The Hate Her Family Received Over The Years

Stephanie McMahon opens up on the negativity and hate the McMahons had to deal with while navigating through the entire Vince McMahon legal drama. The former WWE kingpin's daughter reflected it has been difficult for them as the media were behind their family and that it was particularly difficult when she was in high school. But at this stage, she treats all of it just like noise.

“It’s been my whole life. When I was in high school was when my dad was indicted by the federal government. The media came after my family in a really big and really hard way to deal with when we were in high school. I think at that time, I was filled with a lot of anger and resentment, and I had a hard time navigating all of that.

WWE Photo
Stephanie McMahon makes an appearance during the WWE's Monday Night RAW broadcast | Image: WWE

"I think now in my later years, when all of it seems to happen again, it’s with a little bit of reverence that I can appreciate all of it because it’s just noise. We all have opinions no matter what, and that’s great. You can think you know exactly what’s going on. You can give whatever dirt you think you know. But at the end of the day, I know where I stand, and that’s how I have to just be grounded and rooted in who I am and what I believe in and try to ignore the noise,” Stephanie McMahon said during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

Stephanie McMahon To Return In WWE Programming

Stephanie McMahon has been away from WWE for quite a while and has also pulled herself out of the higher ops position. But she is set to make a comeback in WWE programming as a new show featuring the Mrs. McMahon Levesque.

In a video released by the WWE, Stephanie could be seen interviewing Hall of Famer 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and Charlotte Flair. She also joined Roman reigns and the Bloodline in a lavish yacht. The series focused on the superstars' stories outside the squared circle and also offers a glimpse into their lives.  

Updated 22:50 IST, January 31st 2025

