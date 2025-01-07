WWE Cancelled Former Champion's Return During RAW's Netflix Debut, Forced To Make Last-Minute Change

The WWE RAW's debut on Netflix was a power-packed show with tons of superstar appearances and celebrities showing up for the big occasion. A new era has ushered as the Red Brand officially becomes a part of the OTT streaming giant. Triple H pulled out all the strings to make the recent episode of RAW a memorable one as it included legends and Hall of Famers appearing on the show, including The Rock, Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker. However, a former champion was also supposed to make her return, but it was cancelled at the last minute to make space for a special appearance.

Huge Return Of Former Champion Nixed During RAW on Netflix Debut

Reports have suggested that Monday Night RAW's debut episode on Netflix was supposed to feature the return of the biggest female wrestler on planet Earth. Former WWE Women's Champion Becky Lynch, who has been a free agent for a while, was slated to make her return to the WWE during the mega Netflix showcase. The plans for her return were made long back, but it had to be cancelled at the last minute to make space for the special appearance of the legendary Hall of Fame wrestler.

Becky Lynch was in Los Angeles and was reportedly scheduled to get involved after the Rhea Ripley vs Liv Morgan title match, which the eradicator won. But Instead of Lynch, The Undertaker made an appearance and celebrated with Ripley after her title win.

“The initial from what I heard, Becky Lynch was scheduled to appear tonight. She was in town. She was scheduled to appear within that women’s world championship segment. But instead, you got an undertaker appearance,” BodySlam's Cory Hays reported.

