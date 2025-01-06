Published 23:21 IST, January 6th 2025
WWE RAW on Netflix Debut: Check Out Full Match Card, Venue, Live Streaming & More Such Details
Monday Night RAW will transition to Netflix and usher in a new era. Here is everything you need to know about RAW's much-anticipated Netflix debut.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
The WWE will be ushering into a new era of sports and entertainment as one of their flagship shows, Monday Night RAW, will be heading to Netflix. The debut episode of the Red Brand showcase will feature several guest appearances and high-profile matches. Hall of Famers are also expected to grace the event, and expect some fiery returns as well. The RAW on Netflix debut is expected to be built up like a PLE, and expect the show to be an electrifying one as the WWE airs live from the newly built Intuit Dome at Inglewood, California. Check out all the details you need to know, including the timings, match card, and more.
WWE RAW On Netflix Live Streaming: Know All Details For Historic WWE Event
WWE RAW On Netflix: Match Card
- Roman Reigns vs Solo Sikoa -- Tribal Combat
- Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs CM Punk
- Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan: Women’s World Championship Title Match
- Drew McIntyre vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso
- The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio and a mystery partner
When will the WWE RAW On Netflix take place?
The WWE RAW On Netflix match will commence on Tuesday, January 07, 2025. (Monday, January 06, 2025 in the US)
Where will the WWE RAW On Netflix take place?
The WWE RAW On Netflix will be hosted at the Intuit Dome, home of the NBA's Los Angeles Clippers, in Inglewood, California
WWE RAW On Netflix: Timings
India: 06:30 AM IST
United States: 08:00 PM ET / 05:00 AM PT
United Kingdom: 01:00 AM BST
Australia: 10:00 AM AEST
How to watch the WWE RAW On Netflix Live telecast in India?
Fans in India can watch the WWE RAW On Netflix live telecast via the Sony Sports Network (Channels: Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD)
How to watch the WWE RAW On Netflix Live Streaming in India?
Fans in India can watch WWE RAW On Netflix Live Streaming via the Sonyliv app and website.
How to watch the WWE RAW On Netflix Live Streaming in the US?
Fans in the US can watch the WWE RAW On Netflix Live Streaming via Netflix.
