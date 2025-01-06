WWE RAW on Netflix Debut: Check Out Full Match Card, Venue, Live Streaming & More Such Details

The WWE will be ushering into a new era of sports and entertainment as one of their flagship shows, Monday Night RAW, will be heading to Netflix. The debut episode of the Red Brand showcase will feature several guest appearances and high-profile matches. Hall of Famers are also expected to grace the event, and expect some fiery returns as well. The RAW on Netflix debut is expected to be built up like a PLE, and expect the show to be an electrifying one as the WWE airs live from the newly built Intuit Dome at Inglewood, California. Check out all the details you need to know, including the timings, match card, and more.