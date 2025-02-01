WWE Royal Rumble 2025: Full Match Card, Venue, Dates And Other Key Details You Need To Know

The Road To WrestleMania will officially commence as the WWE will host the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The 2025's first big PLE event will be heading to Indy. Unlike the usual dates in January, the Rumble will take place on the first day of February. With top stars like Roman Reigns, John Cena, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, and more already announced for the showcase event, the Royal Rumble matches are expected to feature some surprise appearances this year. Even the Women's Royal Rumble is expected to be huge, as it could attract major returns and surprise appearances from the legends.

Royal Rumble: Know All Details For WWE's First Stadium Showcase Of 2025

What is a Royal Rumble Match?

The Royal Rumble match was created by Hall of Famer Pat Patterson and is a part of the 'Big Five' of the WWE. It is a classic battle royal match-up which features 30 men and women competing against each other inside the squared circle. Every person is for themselves, as they focus on eliminating the rest of the superstars by tossing them into the ground from the top rope. The winner of the Rumble match would earn a title opportunity against a champion of his choice at the Showcase of the Immortals, WrestleMania.

WWE Royal Rumble 2025: Full Match Card

Men's Royal Rumble Match: 30-man Royal Rumble Match

Women's Royal Rumble Match: 30-woman Royal Rumble Match

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens: Undisputed WWE Championship In A Ladder Match

#DIY [Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa] (c) vs. Motor City Machine Guns [Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin]: Two out of three falls match for the WWE Tag Team Championship

When will the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 take place?

The WWE Royal Rumble match will commence on Sunday, February 02, 2025. (Saturday, February 01, 2025 in the US)

Where will the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 take place?

The WWE Royal Rumble will be hosted at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

WWE Royal Rumble 2025: Timings

India: 04:30 AM IST

United States: 06:00 PM ET / 05:00 PM PT

United Kingdom: 11:00 PM GMT

Australia: 10:00 AM AEST

WWE Royal Rumble 2025: All The Participants Announced For The Rumble Match

Men's Royal Rumble: LA Knight, John Cena, CM Punk, Jey Uso, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Logan Paul, Penta, Chad Gable, Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes

15 superstars kept as a surprise.

Women's Royal Rumble: Nia Jax, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Naomi, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Lyra Valkyria, Ivy Nile, Iyo Sky