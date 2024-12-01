Published 07:13 IST, December 1st 2024
WWE Survivor Series War Games Results: OG Bloodline Win War Games As Solo Sikoa Left Decimated
WWE Survivor Series Bad Blood Results: Check out all of the results from the latest WWE PLE that took place in the the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Arihant Rai
OG Bloodline and CM Punk Win | Image: Screengrab from X
WWE have been long building up to it's premium live event- Survivor Series War Games as there are several key matches on the card that will take place at the Rogers Arena in Canada. The card for Survivor Series consists of two war games matches- one of them being between the New Bloodline and the OG Bloodline and the other between Liv Morgan's team and Rhea Ripley's team. The PLE also has several championship matches as Bronn Breakker defends his Intercontinental Championship.
Here are all of the results from the latest WWE PLE, Survivor Series War Games.
WWE Survivor Series War Games Results
- Team Rhea Ripley vs Team Liv Morgan (War Games Match)- Team Rhea Ripley won in the opening match of the PLE as Rhea Ripley hits a massive riptide on Liv Morgan from the top rope and through a table to get the pin and take the win.
- LA Knight vs Shinsuke Nakamura (United States Championship Match)- Shinsuke Nakamura delivers a Kinshasa on the United States Champ LA Knight to get him down for the three count. Shinsuke Nakamura becomes the new United States Champion.
- Bronn Breakker vs Sheamus vs Ludwig Kaiser (Triple Threat Match For Intercontinental Championship)- Bron Breakker retains his Intercontinental Championship in spectacular fashion as he spears Ludwig Kaiser and Sheamus to pin Sheamus to retain the championship.
- Gunther vs Damien Priest (World Heavyweight Championship)- Gunther retains World Heavyweight Championship after putting Damien Priest in a submission hold as Damien Priest faded and the match was called to an end.
- OG Bloodline vs New Bloodline (War Games Match)- The OG Bloodline defeat Solo Sikoa's Bloodline as Solo Sikoa is hit with simultaneous finishers in massive War Games ending.
WWE Survivor Series War Games Highlights And Key Moments
- In the opening match of Survivor Series War Games, Tiffany Stratton brought out the Money In The Bank briefcase to cash in on either Nia Jax or Liv Morgan but was unable to do so.
- Nia Jax is power bombed through the table during the Women's War Games match.
- In what was an extremely action-packed match for the Intercontinental Championship as Bronn Breakker was able to defend his gold.
- During Gunther vs Damien Priest, Gunther attacked Damien Priest's shoulder which was injured as he tried to gain the upper hand.
- Finn Balor makes an appearance and attacks Damien Priest outside of the ring when the referee was not looking.
- Gunther kicks Finn Balor in the face as he does not require any help in his match.
- Clear tension between Roman Reigns and CM Punk as the two have a tough time working together.
- Roman Reigns stops CM Punk from entering War Games and sends Sami Zayn instead. The expressions on CM Punk's face say it all.
- As Roman Reigns prepares to enter the ring, CM Punk pushes him aside to enter the ring.
- CM Punk brings out the toolbox and goes after the New Bloodline.
- Roman Reigns spears CM Punk as he tries to avoid a Samoan Spike by Solo Sikoa.
- CM Punk saves Roman Reigns as the two get to working together.
- Solo Sikoa is cornered as he is taken down by the OG Bloodline and CM Punk.
(This is a breaking copy from a live event and is being updated in real time)
Updated 08:07 IST, December 1st 2024