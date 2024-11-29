WWE Survivor Series WarGames Predictions: Will CM Punk Make The Difference For The OG Bloodline?

WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2024 is set to deliver an exhilarating morning of action on December 1, 2024. This highly anticipated event will showcase the intense rivalry between the finest WWE superstars, continuing the tradition of team warfare that has captivated fans since its inception in 1987.

WWE Survivor Series WarGames: Featured Matches and predictions

OG Bloodline vs New Bloodline: The PLE will showcase two WarGames matches. The first match features the OG Bloodline taking on the New Bloodline. The OG Bloodline is led by Roman Reigns and includes Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn, and CM Punk! While the new Bloodline consists of Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa & Bronson Reed. The atmosphere is getting tense by the minute and only a WAR can settle the Bloodline saga.

Predicted Winner: The OG Bloodline

Women's WarGames Match: The second WarGames match will be from the women's division. The team of Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, and Candice LeRae will take on Team Rhea Ripley. Team Ripley (Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Iyo Sky, Naomi) is one superstar short after Jade Cargill was mysteriously attacked on WWE SmackDown. Who fills the fifth spot and who picks the win at Survivor Series WarGames?

Predicted Winner: Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, NIA Jax, Tiffany Stratton, and Candice LeRae.

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest finally gets a rematch for the World Heavyweight Championship against Gunther. The Ring General has been dominant throughout his reign, but The Punisher's determination and hunger can't be taken lightly. This one promises to be a hard-hitting affair!

Predicted Winner: Damian Priest

Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser (Intercontinental Championship): In a highly anticipated triple threat match for the Intercontinental Championship, reigning champion Bron Breakker faces off against two formidable challengers: the veteran powerhouse Sheamus and the cunning Ludwig Kaiser. This clash promises to be a brutal encounter, as all three competitors are known for their hard-hitting styles and relentless determination. Sheamus, seeking to capture the one title that has eluded him throughout his illustrious career, will look to leverage his experience and strength against the youthful vigor of Breakker and the strategic prowess of Kaiser.

Precited Winner: Bron Breakker

LA Knight vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (United States Championship): The United States Championship is on the line as the charismatic LA Knight defends his title against the enigmatic Shinsuke Nakamura. This match is set to be a thrilling spectacle, showcasing Knight's brash confidence and in-ring prowess against Nakamura's unique style and striking ability. Following a series of sneak attacks from Nakamura leading up to this event, both superstars are eager to prove their dominance. Knight aims to solidify his reign while Nakamura seeks redemption and a chance to reclaim championship gold.