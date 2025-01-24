Android 16 Now Available for Public Beta Testers: What’s Different From Android 15

Google has rolled out the first public beta build of Android 16 — the upcoming version of the world’s most popular mobile operating system. Android 16 brings tighter privacy controls, photography-focused improvements, and support for better resizability of apps. However, the standout feature is Live Updates, which is Google’s answer to Apple’s Live Activities that debuted with iOS 16.

Everything new spotted in Android 16’s first public beta

The headlining feature is Live Updates, which allows apps to show real-time information right on the phone’s lock screen or a dedicated region of the screen — mostly around the punch-hole in Apple’s Dynamic Island style. For instance, food delivery and quick commerce apps can inform users of minute-by-minute updates for their orders, and navigation apps like Google Maps can use Live Updates to provide turn-by-turn navigation information.

The real-time information on “ongoing activities” will be shown using custom icons, which each app can customise to make them appealing to users. Apple’s Dynamic Island-powered Live Activities is a great example for Google. However, it is not new for Android phone users. Multiple OEMs have already implemented the functionality into their phones; Android 16 will just bring native support.

Google is also expanding the predictive back animation functionality to the three-button navigation mode. The feature was first introduced for gesture-based inputs, allowing users to see a preview of the app while swiping up and holding the navigation. Android 16 also improves video recording on compatible smartphones to include support for Advanced Professional Video (APV) codec, which allows for recording videos of up to 8K resolution, multiple feed inputs, HDR10, HDR10+, and RAW quality. With Android 16, developers can allow their apps to offer resizable windows.

Who can download Android 16’s first public beta?