Instagram hacks: How to schedule a message in Instagram's Android, iOS apps

Instagram hacks: Meta's photo and video sharing platform, Instagram, recently rolled out a feature that enables its users to schedule a message on Instagram. Simply put, the feature enables users to schedule a message in the app's Direct Message section just as they schedule an email on Gmail or Outlook.

This feature can come in handy in situations wherein users want to wish a friend on a birthday or an anniversary without having to stay awake till late in the night. Or in the situations wherein a user wants to share a message with a friend without disturbing them at odd hours.

That said, this new feature comes with a caveat. At the moment, it only supports text-based messages. This means that users can schedule a message containing a photo, a video or a GIF.

So, here is a step-by-step guide that will help Instagram users schedule a message in the app:

Instagram hacks: How to schedule a message in Instagram DMs

Step 1: Download the updated version of the Instagram app on your iPhone or Android smartphone.

Step 2: Open the Instagram app on your iPhone or Android smartphone.

Step 3: Tap the Messages icon on the top right corner of the screen to access Direct Messages section in the app.

Step 4: Now search the chat where you want to share a message and open it.

Step 5: Tap the Message box at the bottom of the screen and type-in your message.

Step 6: Next, long-press the Send button in the bottom right corner of the app to access the scheduler.

Step 7: Adjust the date and timing when you want to schedule the message to be shared.

Step 8: Tap the Send button at the bottom highlighted in Blue colour.

It is worth noting that the scheduled message will appear right above the message box in the chat where the message has been scheduled.