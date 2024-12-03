Search icon
  • WhatsApp to Soon Stop Working on Older iPhone models: Check Affected iPhones, Date

Published 18:22 IST, December 3rd 2024

WhatsApp to Soon Stop Working on Older iPhone models: Check Affected iPhones, Date

WhatsApp is soon expected to drop support for a bunch of older iPhone models. As per reports, the change could come into effect in May 2025.

Reported by: Tech Desk
WhatsApp | Image: Unsplash

WhatsApp iOS update: WhatsApp is reportedly planning on ending support for a host of older iPhone models. As per a new report, the Meta-owned messaging app is planning to drop support for all iPhone models running iOS versions older than iOS 15.

WhatsApp, as of now, supports all iPhone models running iOS 12 and newer iOS versions. But now the company is planning to end support for some of the older iPhone models that older iOS versions. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the site that tracks and reports and new and upcoming WhatsApp features, the messaging platform is planning to end support for iPhones running iOS 15.1.

The report says that the company has started showing messages to users of its iOS beta app that they need to update their device software in order to continue using WhatsApp. iPhone users who are using older iOS version on their devices can download the latest version of iOS on their smartphones to prevent the situation where the app stops working on their devices.

It is worth noting that iOS 15 does not support some of the older iPhone models, which includes the iPhone 5s, the iPhone 6 and the iPhone 6 Plus. This means that Meta ends its support for iPhones running iOS 15.1 and older versions, users of these devices will not be able to run WhatsApp on their iPhones.

WhatsApp update: When will this update come into effect?

As per the report, WhatsApp will stop supporting iPhones running iOS 15.1 and older iOS models starting May 5, 2025. This gives WhatsApp users almost five months to either update the software on their iPhone models or upgrade their iPhones in order to continue using the messaging app.

Separately, the company recently introduced voice message transcripts feature for its users. The feature gives a transcript of the voice message that they have received in a chat. WhatsApp users need to manually turn this feature on to use it.

Updated 18:22 IST, December 3rd 2024

