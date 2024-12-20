Google Introduces a new AI Model that Shows What it Thinks

Google has introduced a new Large Language Model or LLM that is not only faster at solving complex problems but also walks users through its process of solving those problems, just like a human would. The newly announced AI model is called Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking and it is based on Gemini 2.0 Flash that was announced by the company earlier this month.

While the company didn't share a detailed blog post regarding the launch of its AI model, however it did update its support page wherein it said that the Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking Mode is an experimental model that is 'trained to generate the "thinking process" the model goes through as part of its response'. "As a result, Thinking Mode is capable of stronger reasoning capabilities in its responses than the base Gemini 2.0 Flash model," the company added in its blog post.

In the same post, Google also shared the limitations of its model. The company said that its newly announced model has a 32K token limit and a 8K token output limit. Furthermore, the company revealed that its AI model can take both text and image as output and return text as the output. Additionally, it does not support built-in tool usage like Search or code execution yet.

The announcement regarding the launch of the Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking was shared by Google DeepMind and Google Research's Chief Scientist, Jeff Dean, in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Introducing Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking, an experimental model that explicitly shows its thoughts," Dean wrote in a post on X.

"Built on 2.0 Flash’s speed and performance, this model is trained to use thoughts to strengthen its reasoning," he added.

Google's Chief Scientist also shared a short video of Google's new AI model in action. Take a look: